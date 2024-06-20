Ergo (ERG) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001491 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $73.54 million and approximately $652,509.14 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,934.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.56 or 0.00602999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00114581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00037046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.39 or 0.00263950 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00040210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00068529 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,935,748 coins and its circulating supply is 75,935,505 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

