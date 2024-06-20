eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.45

Shares of eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.06). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares trading hands.
eServGlobal Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of £65.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.
About eServGlobal
eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.
