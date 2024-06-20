Evercore ISI Cuts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $60.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.70.

Get Kroger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kroger

Kroger Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of KR traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,893. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. Kroger has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.