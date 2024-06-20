Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) & Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Head to Head Review

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) and Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Evotec and Spruce Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evotec 20.85% 16.02% 7.81% Spruce Biosciences -461.67% -57.53% -43.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Evotec has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Evotec and Spruce Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evotec 0 0 0 0 N/A Spruce Biosciences 0 6 2 0 2.25

Spruce Biosciences has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 693.27%. Given Spruce Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spruce Biosciences is more favorable than Evotec.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evotec and Spruce Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evotec $572.16 million 2.35 $7.14 million $0.41 9.93 Spruce Biosciences $10.09 million 2.57 -$47.92 million ($1.13) -0.56

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Biosciences. Spruce Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evotec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Evotec beats Spruce Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties. The EVT Innovate develops drug discovery projects, assets and platforms, both internally or through academic collaborations. The company was founded by Manfred Eigen, Karsten Henco, Ulrich Aldag, Freimut Leidenberger, Heinrich Maria Schulte, Rudolf Rigler, and Charles Weissmann on December 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial. It is also developing tildacerfont for the treatment of pediatric classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in children that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses; and collaboration and license agreement with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tildacerfont for the treatment of CAH in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

