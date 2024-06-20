EWG Elevate Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 167,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,955.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 146,751 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,689,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 33,078 shares during the period. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,374,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 92,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,265. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

