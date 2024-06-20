EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.58. 5,271,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,208. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

