EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF comprises about 1.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.46% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSIG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,936,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after buying an additional 323,979 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 96,165 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSIG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.84. 195,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,055. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

