EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $5.70 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for about 2.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 544,342 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,200,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after buying an additional 492,142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,488,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,022,000.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.60. The company had a trading volume of 392,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,718. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

