EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,762. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $111.96. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.84.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.