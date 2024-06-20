EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,041 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $184,276,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,334.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,844,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after buying an additional 1,768,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,547 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,116,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,435 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,400. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

