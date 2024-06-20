EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases Shares of 55,999 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after buying an additional 6,121,670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after buying an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998,835. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

