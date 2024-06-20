EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 119,051 Shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (BATS:BUYZ)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (BATS:BUYZ – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,051 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.04. 5,798 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44.
Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF Profile
