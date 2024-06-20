EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,107,000 after buying an additional 999,341 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,017,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,497,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5,125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 164,488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILF traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,147. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

