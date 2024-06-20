Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $21.73. 1,518,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,727. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

