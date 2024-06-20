Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,451,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,987,930. The company has a market capitalization of $438.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.