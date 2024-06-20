Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.0% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $59,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,519,753,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,483,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,200,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,028,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

