Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $1,274.33 Average PT from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,274.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,421.80 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $764.49 and a twelve month high of $1,451.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,284.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,246.50.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

