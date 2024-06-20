Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 9,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 5,041 shares.The stock last traded at $11.94 and had previously closed at $11.66.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

