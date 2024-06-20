Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 280 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,984,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.