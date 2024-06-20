Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.25. 752,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,399,898. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

