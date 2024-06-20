Farmers Trust Co. Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 26.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $5,319,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 32.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 253,715 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $2,072,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,486,202. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $145.32. The company has a market capitalization of $394.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day moving average of $116.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

