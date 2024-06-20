Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,768,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,683,000 after buying an additional 959,040 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.40. 1,187,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,041,676. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

