Farmers Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its holdings in Nucor by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.58. The stock had a trading volume of 130,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

