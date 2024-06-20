Farmers Trust Co. Has $849,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,753,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.55. 177,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

