Farmers Trust Co. Sells 196 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 3.0 %

DHR stock traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.00.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

