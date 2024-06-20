Farmers Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,006. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $9,968,293 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

