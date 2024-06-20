Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FATE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

FATE opened at $3.41 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $388.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 2,933.79%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,069.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

