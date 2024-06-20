Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,924.8% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 337,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.57 on Thursday.

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

