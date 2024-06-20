Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

KEYS opened at $136.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

