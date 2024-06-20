Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,927 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 29,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $816,000. jvl associates llc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 89,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average of $88.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.