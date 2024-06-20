Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,616 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 162,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.4% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $505.22 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $505.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.