Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE EXR opened at $159.28 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.