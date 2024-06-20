Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 692 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 95,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

