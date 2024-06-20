Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,480 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $2,384,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $3,366,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Bruker by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Bruker by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $5,593,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average is $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

