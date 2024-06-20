Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $506,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,422.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 356,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 342,266 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,230.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 13,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

