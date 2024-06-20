Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00002494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and $508.09 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00042292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

