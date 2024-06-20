Fetch.ai Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $443.98 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00002457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00042792 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

