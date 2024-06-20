Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 114,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $176,000.

FREL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.26. 8,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,630. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $937.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

