First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.14. First Atlantic Nickel shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 418,500 shares.
First Atlantic Nickel Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63.
First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile
First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.
