First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.09. 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 4.01% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

