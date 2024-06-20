First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.97

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.97 and last traded at $57.74, with a volume of 9924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.79.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

