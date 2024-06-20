First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.21

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.21 and last traded at $63.21, with a volume of 3240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.97.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,606,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,412,000 after buying an additional 64,663 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 87,779 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 368,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,732,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 123,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 557.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 239,972 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

