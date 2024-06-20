Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.95. 2,653,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

