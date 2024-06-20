Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 879,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

