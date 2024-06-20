Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.60

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.60 and last traded at $45.35, with a volume of 1511866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Fluor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fluor

Fluor Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.03.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in shares of Fluor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fluor by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fluor by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.