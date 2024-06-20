Foster Group Inc. Acquires 83,288 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,288 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.7% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $14,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

IQLT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.21. 139,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.