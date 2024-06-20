Foster Group Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,628 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

