Foster Group Inc. Has $329 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 16.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $328,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 673,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,978,000 after purchasing an additional 42,046 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.54. 619,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,215. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.67. The firm has a market cap of $404.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.