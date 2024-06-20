Foster Group Inc. Has $33.49 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IVV traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $549.99. The stock had a trading volume of 605,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,180. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.55. The firm has a market cap of $474.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

