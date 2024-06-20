Foster Group Inc. Has $60.69 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,945 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $60,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,098,000 after buying an additional 2,431,740 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,071,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,140 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,171,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFUV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.06. 25,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,131. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.